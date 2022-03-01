Advertisement

Russian-made vodka no longer available for purchase in Idaho

Russian Standard Vodka
Russian Standard Vodka(WABI)
By Candice Hare
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:09 AM MST
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In Idaho, Russian-made vodka is no longer available for purchase.

Idaho State Liquor Division Director Jeffrey Anderson confirms sales have been suspended for the only two Russian-made vodkas they carry: Russian Standard and Beluga.

Only about 1.2% of all vodka imported to the U.S. is made in Russia, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.

In light of calls to suspend the sales of Russian-made vodkas, popular brand Smirnoff has clarified on their website that they are owned by a British company and are “proudly made in America.”

