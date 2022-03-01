Sartain, Frank David “Butch”

KIMBERLY—Frank David “Butch” Sartain, 63, of Kimberly, passed away, Friday, February 25, 2022 at home.

A celebration of life will be held at 1:00p.m., Saturday, March 5, 2022, at River Christian Fellowship Hall, 4002 North, 3300 East, Twin Falls, Idaho.

Arrangements and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho.

For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

