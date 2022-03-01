South Central Public Health District accepting nominations for health hero award

SOUTH CENTRAL IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — The South Central Public Health District is now accepting nominees for “local health heroes.”

The nominees will be for those “who went the extra mile to protect their community in the last two years,” according to a press release from the South Central Public Health District.

The department typically nominates one organization or person for each of four categories: Youth, Adult Volunteer, Adult Professional, and Organization. This year, however, they will nominate two people in each category for a total of eight winners.

“We’ve seen so many incredible people serve their communities in critical ways over the last two years,” said Pam Jones, South Central Public Health Board member and Chair of the Health Heroes Committee. “This has been an especially difficult time for so many, and we want to make sure the people who go above and beyond are recognized for their care, dedication, and hard work.”

The award will be given to people in Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, and Twin Falls counties, and you must live in one of these counties to be eligible.

The qualifications for each category are as follows:

Youth: A volunteer, 18 years old or younger, who has made a big impact on the health of their community. Please limit entries to one person per nomination.

Adult Volunteer: A member of the community, over the age of 18, who is volunteering outside of their profession. This person must have volunteered time on a community project, initiative, or within an organization and their efforts have helped their community become healthier. Please limit entries to one person per nomination.

Adult Professional: A member of the community, over the age of 18, who works in health care or community health and goes above and beyond in their job or hobby to help make their community healthier. Please limit entries to one person per nomination.

Organization: A group of people (youth or adult) who have made a big impact on their community health over the last year. Please limit entries in this category to groups of two or more residents.

Nominations are due by the end of business in March 31, and all mailed nominations must be postmarked by then. Winners will be honored on May 18.

