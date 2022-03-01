Spencer, Lucile Linnie

JEROME—Lucile Linnie Spencer, 92, of Jerome, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley.

Lucile was born Nov. 6, 1929, in LaGrande, OR, the daughter of Loyd A. and Vina G. (Kennedy) Chandler. She was raised and educated in Oregon.

She married Marion Dale “Pete” Spencer on Jan. 13, 1946, in Fruitdale, OR, at her parent’s home. In 1957 they moved to Jerome and have lived there ever since.

Lucile enjoyed crocheting, fishing, and camping, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children: Sandra (Kirt) Ambrose, Donna (Charles) Garnier, Dale (Sarah) Spencer, Richard Spencer, and Lisa (Larry) Burton, a son-in-law John Avery, three sisters; Pat, Dorothy, and Cheryl, 11 grandchildren, and 28 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Marion “Pete” Spencer, a sister Rosemary, a daughter Mariann Avery, two sons-in-law Kirt Ambrose and Charles Garnier, a daughter-in-law Heidi Spencer and a grand-daughter Heather Spencer.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. A viewing will be held on Friday from 10:00 am until service time at the chapel. Burial will follow at the Jerome Cemetery.

Copyright 2020 KMVT. All rights reserved.