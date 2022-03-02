Boise State wins first outright conference title since 1987-88

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Boise State won first outright conference title since 1987, by beating Nevada, 73-67, Tuesday night in front of a season-high 11,954 fans.

Abu Kigab scored a game-high 23 points on his Senior Night, while Emmanuel Akot and Marcus Shaver, Jr. both tallied 16 points.

The occasion also marks their first conference championship since 2015, when they shared the title with San Diego State. That also represented the last time the Broncos went to the NCAA Tournament, where they fell to Dayton in the first round.

The Broncos will be the number one seed at the Mountain West Tournament, which runs March 9-12 at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas. Boise State won’t start playing until Thursday, March 10 when they face the winner of the No. 8 - No. 9 game.

BSU does have one more regular season game, Saturday, at Colorado State.

