Eight District IV boys basketball teams vying for state championships
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Eight boys basketball teams are vying for a state championship this week, when the tournament begins March 3. They include Jerome, Burley, Kimberly, Valley, Lighthouse Christian, Oakley, Camas County and Carey.
4A
JEROME TIGERS
Record: 22-2
State seed: #3; District IV runner-up
Coach: Joe Messick, 15th season
Jerome faces Moscow in the first round on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Rocky Mountain High School.
BURLEY BOBCATS
Record: 11-12
State Seed: #7, District IV champ
Coach: Mac Stannard, second season
Burley will battle Pocatello in the first round on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Rocky Mountain High School.
3A
KIMBERLY BULLDOGS
Record: 16-6
State Seed: #5; District IV champion
Coach: Daren Garey, eighth season
Kimberly will take on Fruitland in the first round on Thursday at 2 p.m. at Meridian High School.
2A
VALLEY VIKINGS
Record: 16-7
State Seed: #8; District IV Champ
Coach: Brian Hardy, 10th season
Valley will open with North Fremont in the first round on Thursday at 12 p.m. at Capital High School.
1A DI
LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN LIONS
Record: 13-10
State Seed: #8, District IV runner-up
Coach: Daequon Montreal, first season (replaced Mike Brown during season)
Lighthouse Christian School will take on Lapwai on Thursday in the first round. The game starts at 12 p.m. at Vallivue High School.
OAKLEY HORNETS
Record: 16-6
State Seed: #5; District IV champ
Coach: Kody Beck, first season
Oakley will face Logos on Thursday in the first round at 2 p.m. at Vallivue High School.
1A DII
CAMAS COUNTY MUSHERS
Record: 20-3
State Seed: #1; District IV champ
Coach: Jamon Frostenson, ninth season
Camas County will battle Cascade on Thursday in the first round at 12 p.m. at Caldwell High School.
CAREY PANTHERS
Record: 19-6
State Seed: #2; District IV runner-up
Coach: Richard Simpson
Carey will open with Timberline on Thursday at in the first round at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.