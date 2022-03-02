Eight District IV boys basketball teams vying for state championships

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Eight boys basketball teams are vying for a state championship this week, when the tournament begins March 3. They include Jerome, Burley, Kimberly, Valley, Lighthouse Christian, Oakley, Camas County and Carey.

4A

JEROME TIGERS

Record: 22-2

State seed: #3; District IV runner-up

Coach: Joe Messick, 15th season

Jerome faces Moscow in the first round on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Rocky Mountain High School.

BURLEY BOBCATS

Record: 11-12

State Seed: #7, District IV champ

Coach: Mac Stannard, second season

Burley will battle Pocatello in the first round on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Rocky Mountain High School.

3A

KIMBERLY BULLDOGS

Record: 16-6

State Seed: #5; District IV champion

Coach: Daren Garey, eighth season

Kimberly will take on Fruitland in the first round on Thursday at 2 p.m. at Meridian High School.

2A

VALLEY VIKINGS

Record: 16-7

State Seed: #8; District IV Champ

Coach: Brian Hardy, 10th season

Valley will open with North Fremont in the first round on Thursday at 12 p.m. at Capital High School.

1A DI

LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN LIONS

Record: 13-10

State Seed: #8, District IV runner-up

Coach: Daequon Montreal, first season (replaced Mike Brown during season)

Lighthouse Christian School will take on Lapwai on Thursday in the first round. The game starts at 12 p.m. at Vallivue High School.

OAKLEY HORNETS

Record: 16-6

State Seed: #5; District IV champ

Coach: Kody Beck, first season

Oakley will face Logos on Thursday in the first round at 2 p.m. at Vallivue High School.

1A DII

CAMAS COUNTY MUSHERS

Record: 20-3

State Seed: #1; District IV champ

Coach: Jamon Frostenson, ninth season

Camas County will battle Cascade on Thursday in the first round at 12 p.m. at Caldwell High School.

CAREY PANTHERS

Record: 19-6

State Seed: #2; District IV runner-up

Coach: Richard Simpson

Carey will open with Timberline on Thursday at in the first round at 7 p.m.

