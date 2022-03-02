Advertisement

Idaho Attorney General urges action after T-Mobile data breach

Impacted information includes names, dates of birth, Social Security Numbers, and driver’s licenses
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:52 AM MST
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is urging all Idahoans to take “appropriate steps” if they believe they were impacted by a T-Mobile data breach from August 2021.

A large subset of the breached information has been seen being sold on the dark web.

T-Mobile says the breach affected more than 53 million people around the nation, and 178,764 Idahoans. This figure includes 26,641 Idaho customers and 152,123 non-customers.

Impacted information includes names, dates of birth, Social Security Numbers, and driver’s licenses.

“This breach was unique in that it affected T-Mobile customers but also prospective customers,” Wasden said. “So if you’ve ever inquired about a T-Mobile phone or other service, this situation may impact you. So I encourage anyone who receives a notice or alert to take it seriously, whether you’ve actually been a T-Mobile customer or not.”

The Attorney General’s Office urges anyone who believes they may have been impacted by the data breach to take the following steps:

  • Monitor your credit. Credit monitoring services track your credit report and alert you whenever a change is made, such as a new account or a large purchase. Most services will notify you within 24 hours of any change to your credit report.
  • Consider placing a free credit freeze on your credit report. Identity thieves will not be able to open a new credit account in your name while the freeze is in place. You can place a credit freeze by contacting each of the three major credit bureaus:
  • Equifax | https://www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/credit-freeze/
  • Experian | https://www.experian.com/freeze/center.html
  • TransUnion | https://www.transunion.com/credit-freeze
  • Place a fraud alert on your credit report. A fraud alert tells lenders and creditors to take extra steps to verify your identity before issuing credit. You can place a fraud alert by contacting any one of the three major credit bureaus.
  • Additional Resources. If you believe you are a victim of identity theft, go to identitytheft.gov for assistance on how to report it and recover from it - or contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-432-3545 or 208-334-2424.

