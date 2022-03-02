Advertisement

Idaho House passes bipartisan condemnation of Russian invasion

Russian forces have been attacking Ukraine since last Thursday
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:26 PM MST
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho House of Representatives has passed a bipartisan joint memorial condemning Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

The joint memorial was sponsored by Reps. Matt Bundy (R-Mountain Home) and Colin Nash (D-Boise), and commends the people of Ukraine for the defense of their country.

It also asks Governor Brad Little to take appropriate measures to sanction Russian and for Congress and Idaho’s delegation to fully support the Ukrainian government and penalize Russia.

“Russia’s violent incursion against Ukraine is inexcusable,” Speaker Scott Bedke (R-Oakley) said. “It is our duty as Americans to continue to work and support all countries fighting for the same rights and freedoms we have enjoyed and defended for centuries.”

“This is a time to join together across party lines to express our support for the Ukrainian people, who are showing unparalleled courage in the face of Russia’s ruthless attack,” Minority Leader Ilana Rubel (D-Boise) said. “We stand with Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelensky, and against the perpetrators of human rights abuses.”

The full text of the condemnation can be read here.

