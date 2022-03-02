Risch, Crapo share thoughts on Biden’s State of the Union address

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho U.S. Senators have shared their thoughts after President Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night.

“From gas to groceries, the price of everything is skyrocketing after Democrats’ spending binge. Illegal migrants are overwhelming our sovereign border by the millions. The Administration’s historic failures in Afghanistan and Russia’s deadly invasion of Ukraine are not the hallmarks of competent leadership,” said Sen. Jim Risch.

He added, “America needs strong leadership now. The President should begin working with Republicans and reasonable people in his own party without delay. If he continues to surrender his agenda to the far left, the state of the union will continue to suffer.”

“While the President attempted to portray optimism tonight, the challenges of the present time require an immediate shift in focus away from far-left policies that weaken America’s economy, national security, and foreign policy strength,” said Sen. Mike Crapo. “Americans are experiencing the sting of the highest inflation in 40 years, a record-breaking crisis at the southern border, out-of-control crime rates, drastic attempts at federal government overreach, and the Left’s attacks on American oil and gas and our energy independence. Our foreign policy posture has been weakened--from a botched withdrawal from Afghanistan to the current Russian invasion of Ukraine--and China and the rest of the world are watching.”

“We should be pursuing pro-growth policies that will boost competitiveness, investment, productivity, and wages in the wake of this pandemic. Before the pandemic, a combination of pro-growth tax reform and less regulation resulted in one of the strongest economies in a generation. We should rely on this proven formula as we rebuild, and abandon reckless tax-and-spend proposals and misguided efforts to reshape the fabric of our society.”

