Freedom Convoy truckers make their way through the Magic Valley

EDEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Horns honked, people cheered and flags were waving on the I-84 overpass in Eden, as over 100 attendees gathered to show their support for a convoy of trucks.

One truck driver that attended says the sheer number of people who turned out makes him feel appreciated.

“I’ve been doing it for 10 years, and I absolutely love it and I love all the support we’re getting right now,” said truck driver Cyrus Safar-Fashandi.

This is in support of the freedom convoy in Canada, where truck drivers protested a vaccine mandate for truckers crossing the U.S.-Canada border.

Attendees of Wednesday’s event echoed vaccine mandates as being a reason for turning out.

“The American people are tired of being told what to do,” said attendee Linda Vance.

But that is not the only reason why community members turned out on a blustery Wednesday evening, some saying they waited over two hours for the convoy to arrive.

“No excess control by our government, we want our freedom, we want our constitution honored, law and order, police respected,” said Vance.

This convoy is one of several forming nationwide. It began in Caldwell, and plans to traverse parts of Idaho, Utah, Wyoming, Nebraska and Iowa before wrapping up in Peoria, Illinois.

While this convoy only included a handful of trucks, attendees say the size of the gathering on this overpass shows how community members look out for each other.

“This represents the whole state of Idaho, so all Idahoans can back everybody, and just show how much love we have for each other,” said Safar-Fashandi.

