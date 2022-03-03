Advertisement

Governor Little launches operation to combat drugs in Idaho

The operation will include a law enforcement panel and a Citizen’s Action Group on Fentanyl.
Little announced the launch of the operation on Thursday
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:15 PM MST
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little announced Thursday the launch of Operation Esto Perpetua aimed to combat the drug problem in Idaho.

“Meth and fentanyl are the most serious and growing drug threats in Idaho, and there is a direct tie to the loose border with Mexico. There is much more we can do to make Idaho’s communities safer. With Operation Esto Perpetua, we are bringing together law enforcement, lawmakers, cities, counties, tribes, families, and the public in new ways with one goal – to meaningfully reduce the flow of fentanyl and meth into the State of Idaho,” Governor Little said.

Little discussed the increasing availability of drugs, along with their impact on Idahoans.

The operation will include a law enforcement panel and a Citizen’s Action Group on Fentanyl. The Citizen’s Action group will meet throughout Idaho over the course of the next couple of months, according to Little.

The group will hear from law enforcement and members of the public about their loved ones experiences with illegal drugs like meth and fentanyl. They will also take input and comments from the public at each stop.

“I encourage Idahoans to participate in the regional meetings coming up over the next two months and share their personal experiences with the Citizens Action Group on Fentanyl. We need to hear from Idahoans about the impacts of fentanyl and meth in the lives of their loved ones,” Governor Little said.

