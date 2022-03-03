Advertisement

Kootenai County sheriff says staff vacancies hurt responses

Norris said it was very difficult to find sheriff’s office personnel to respond to the crime scene because of staffing shortages
Kootenai County Sheriff
Kootenai County Sheriff(KMVT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:56 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUER D’ ALENE, Idaho (AP) — The sheriff of Kootenai County, Idaho, said the deadly shooting Monday night near Hauser Lake was the latest example of increased violent crime and the shortage of deputies at the sheriff’s office to respond.

Sheriff Robert Norris said Wednesday that Dennis Rogers, 77, was found dead and John S. Hazell Jr., 55, was injured. The Spokesman-Review reported that Adam J. Bennett, a 44-year-old transient, was taken into custody without incident after he allegedly fled the scene but has not been charged in the case.

Norris said it was very difficult to find sheriff’s office personnel to respond to the crime scene because of staffing shortages.

He said a 30% vacancy in the jail staff and 30% vacancy in the dispatch center require deputies to fill those positions instead of patrolling the streets.

He said there are six patrol deputy vacancies with five deputies in training, 21 jail deputy vacancies and 12 in training, and nine dispatcher vacancies with three in training.

Norris said raising deputies’ salaries would help fill the sheriff’s office vacancies, and that Kootenai County commissioners need to add more deputy positions to the budget as well. He said some deputies are leaving to higher-paying professions, and applicants say the county’s housing prices are too high.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
Idaho State Police investigating fatal crash North of Buhl
Wreckage is seen in Ukraine after Russia launched missile attacks on Thursday.
How Russia’s attacks on the Ukraine will affect Idahoans
The call came in around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon
Update: Twin Falls rescue crews respond to situation in Snake River Canyon
Image courtesy of MGN.
Idaho State Police investigating two vehicle injury crash
“We work hard for these assets and to have someone come in and steal them from you, it doesn’t...
Twin Falls theft hits multiple businesses, wild chase ensues

Latest News

Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department
Southern Idaho law enforcement completing mental health training
The shortage of semiconductors has led to much fewer new cars being available.
Inflation leading to higher car insurance premiums
The South Central Public Health District says only one county, Camas County, is in the low-risk...
What does the CDC’s newest mask guideline mean for Idaho?
KMVT talked to both sides of the aisle about Idaho's abortion bill
Supporters, opponents, speak out about Idaho’s abortion bill
ZUMA / MGN
Idaho man given 51 months for role in capitol riot