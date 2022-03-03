Legislation authored by Idaho Senator to help rural schools heads to Biden

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Senator Mike Crapo has authored legislation aimed at fixing a technical error that would preserve payment allocations for rural counties.

The bill, supported by fellow Idaho Senator Jim Risch, now heads to President Biden’s desk after passing the House and Senate.

“This technical fix for the SRS extension in the IIJA (Investment and Jobs Act) will ensure stability for counties receiving payments under the program,” said Crapo. “SRS is essential for rural counties across Idaho and the West.”

Due to the error in the IIJA, time constraints and statutory deadlines restricted counties’ abilities to divide their SRS payments. If left unaddressed, counties would have been forced to split funding between SRS Title I, funding for roads and schools, and Title II, projects to benefit federal land within the county.

Meanwhile, no funding could go towards wildfire preparedness, planning, and emergency services.

“Secure Rural Schools provides for schools, roads, and essential services in rural communities across Idaho,” said Risch. “I was proud to work with Senator Crapo and others to secure a 3-year SRS reauthorization, and I am pleased we were able to make this technical change to ensure the program works correctly for our counties.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.