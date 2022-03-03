Advertisement

Legislation authored by Idaho Senator to help rural schools heads to Biden

Due to the error in the IIJA, time constraints and statutory deadlines restricted counties’ abilities to divide their SRS payments
The legislation would go towards fixing a technical error in the IIJA to preserve rural schools...
The legislation would go towards fixing a technical error in the IIJA to preserve rural schools payment allocations(kmvt)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:42 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Senator Mike Crapo has authored legislation aimed at fixing a technical error that would preserve payment allocations for rural counties.

The bill, supported by fellow Idaho Senator Jim Risch, now heads to President Biden’s desk after passing the House and Senate.

“This technical fix for the SRS extension in the IIJA (Investment and Jobs Act) will ensure stability for counties receiving payments under the program,” said Crapo. “SRS is essential for rural counties across Idaho and the West.”

Due to the error in the IIJA, time constraints and statutory deadlines restricted counties’ abilities to divide their SRS payments. If left unaddressed, counties would have been forced to split funding between SRS Title I, funding for roads and schools, and Title II, projects to benefit federal land within the county.

Meanwhile, no funding could go towards wildfire preparedness, planning, and emergency services.

“Secure Rural Schools provides for schools, roads, and essential services in rural communities across Idaho,” said Risch.  “I was proud to work with Senator Crapo and others to secure a 3-year SRS reauthorization, and I am pleased we were able to make this technical change to ensure the program works correctly for our counties.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
Idaho State Police investigating fatal crash North of Buhl
Wreckage is seen in Ukraine after Russia launched missile attacks on Thursday.
How Russia’s attacks on the Ukraine will affect Idahoans
The call came in around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon
Update: Twin Falls rescue crews respond to situation in Snake River Canyon
Image courtesy of MGN.
Idaho State Police investigating two vehicle injury crash
“We work hard for these assets and to have someone come in and steal them from you, it doesn’t...
Twin Falls theft hits multiple businesses, wild chase ensues

Latest News

Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department
Southern Idaho law enforcement completing mental health training
The shortage of semiconductors has led to much fewer new cars being available.
Inflation leading to higher car insurance premiums
The South Central Public Health District says only one county, Camas County, is in the low-risk...
What does the CDC’s newest mask guideline mean for Idaho?
KMVT talked to both sides of the aisle about Idaho's abortion bill
Supporters, opponents, speak out about Idaho’s abortion bill
ZUMA / MGN
Idaho man given 51 months for role in capitol riot