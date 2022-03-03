NYC man charged with hate crimes in attacks on 7 Asian women
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:07 AM MST
NEW YORK (AP) — A 28-year-old homeless man has been charged with hate crimes after a string of unprovoked attacks on women of Asian descent in New York City.
Steven Zajonc was arrested Wednesday in connection with assaults on seven women in different Manhattan neighborhoods over a two-hour period on Sunday.
The victims were all women of Asian descent ranging in age from 19 to 57.
The suspect was arrested on seven counts each of assault as a hate crime, attempted assault as a hate crime, aggravated harassment and harassment.
It’s not clear whether he has an attorney who can comment on the charges.
