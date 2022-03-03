Preliminary road work begins in Blaine County

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Road construction is expected to begin on State Highway 75 north of Hailey on March 8.

The work will be divided into two phases focused on updating pedestrian ramps and reconstruction of a section of the roadway.

“The first phase of this project will take place over the coming month and involve the reconstruction of sidewalks and pedestrian ramps at McKercher Boulevard and E Fork Road to bring them into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act standards,” said ITD South-central Idaho Project Manager Brock Dillé. “We will also reconstruct a portion of SH-75 near the Big Wood River Bridge to improve ride quality.”

Lane restrictions will be in place on the highway. After the initial work is complete, the second phase of construction can begin, a project involving the rehabilitation of SH-75 Cobblestone Lane to Timber Way.

“We advise drivers to use caution and watch for workers and heavy equipment when traveling through the work zone,” stated Dillé. “We will be working to minimize impacts throughout this project and appreciate the patience of motorists as they travel through the area.”

The project is expected to be completed in May.

