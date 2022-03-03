Advertisement

Sparklight announces free, unlimited calls to Ukraine

Customers must visit their website and submit account information in order to have calls to Ukraine credited
Sparklight announced Thursday it will offer its residential customers free, unlimited international calls to Ukraine in response to the conflict in the region(Photo source: WLOX)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:21 AM MST
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sparklight announced it will offer its residential phone customers free, unlimited international calls to Ukraine in response to the current events in the region.

Recently, Sparklight, a member of the Cable One family of brands, announced it will offer its residential phone customers free, unlimited international calls to Ukraine from Feb. 25 through March 12 in response to the war in the region.

In a press release, Cable One President/CEO Julie Laulis said:

“During this time of unrest, we want to ensure our customers stay connected with what matters most: their loved ones in Ukraine.”

Customers must visit their website and submit account information in order to have calls to Ukraine credited.

