Furry Friday: Cotton Candy

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On this Furry Friday, KMVT was paid a visit by the lovable Cotton Candy.

Cotton Candy is a one-year-old Husky mix who is very affectionate. This dog, while calmer than most Huskies, still needs quite a bit of activity.

Cotton Candy does not do well with cats but loves interacting with other dogs. You can adopt Cotton Candy by calling the Twin Falls Animal Shelter at (208)-736-2299.

