Gas prices hit highest cost in nearly a decade, surpass $4 in some states

Gas prices are spiking across all 50 states and the national average is on a steady march toward $4 a gallon. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:06 AM MST|Updated: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:03 PM MST
(Gray News) – Gas prices are continuing to rise as tensions in Russia and Ukraine have mounted, putting pressure on oil markets worldwide.

The majority of U.S. states and cities have seen sharp increases, with the national average rising 11 cents since Monday, according to AAA.

With prices hitting a national average of $3.84, AAA says gas is at the highest cost since September 2012 and rising at a pace we haven’t seen since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Thursday, San Francisco became the first major city in the United States to reach an average price of $5 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

“San Francisco just made history as the first-ever U.S. city to reach an average of $5 gas,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “And unfortunately, this record is likely just the beginning of a larger trend of price spikes to come to California and the entire country.”

Gas prices have passed the $4 per gallon mark in nine other states, and the national average is expected to get there soon.

Fuel saving tips from AAA

According to AAA, driving habits are the biggest factor that impacts vehicle fuel consumption and reminds drivers to follow the speed limit to save on fuel.

AAA also says easing into starts and stops are two easy ways to reduce fuel consumption, adding that using cruise control can help drivers save as well.

Biden is considering energy sanctions on Russia. (Source: CNN, Zaporizhzhia NP, Mayor of Energodar, CNN Prima, UNICEF, RTL Netherlands, VTM)

