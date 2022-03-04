Advertisement

Idaho House passes ban on vaccine passports

House Bill 708 would prevent the state of Idaho from requiring proof of vaccination to receive access to state services and facilities
The bill was passed by the House on Thursday
The bill was passed by the House on Thursday(Source: KBOI via CNN)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:51 PM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Thursday, the Idaho House passed a ban on vaccine passports.

In a statement released to KMVT, House Republicans said the ban was passed to “ensure that all Idahoans, regardless of vaccination status, can access state services, buildings, or jobs.”

“Our government exists to serve every single Idahoan – regardless of the medical choices they make,” said Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks (R-Meridian). “This bill will make sure that our government is accessible to everyone equally. The Legislature has made absolutely clear that we’re not going to allow vaccine passports or mandates in Idaho; this bill codifies that policy into law.”

House Bill 708 would prevent the state of Idaho from requiring proof of vaccination to receive access to state services and facilities. It also states individuals will not be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test to apply for or receive services provided by the state, be hired or maintain employment within the state of Idaho.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
Idaho State Police investigating fatal crash North of Buhl
File photo - police lights in the KC metro.
Buhl Police Department investigating homicide
Wreckage is seen in Ukraine after Russia launched missile attacks on Thursday.
How Russia’s attacks on the Ukraine will affect Idahoans
The call came in around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon
Update: Twin Falls rescue crews respond to situation in Snake River Canyon
Image courtesy of MGN.
Idaho State Police investigating two vehicle injury crash

Latest News

The bill was introduced in a House committee on Friday
Idaho bill would end most property taxes on main residences
Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department
Southern Idaho law enforcement complete mental health training
The shortage of semiconductors has led to much fewer new cars being available.
Inflation leading to higher car insurance premiums
The South Central Public Health District says only one county, Camas County, is in the low-risk...
What does the CDC’s newest mask guideline mean for Idaho?
KMVT talked to both sides of the aisle about Idaho's abortion bill
Supporters, opponents, speak out about Idaho’s abortion bill