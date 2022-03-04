Idaho House passes ban on vaccine passports

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Thursday, the Idaho House passed a ban on vaccine passports.

In a statement released to KMVT, House Republicans said the ban was passed to “ensure that all Idahoans, regardless of vaccination status, can access state services, buildings, or jobs.”

“Our government exists to serve every single Idahoan – regardless of the medical choices they make,” said Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks (R-Meridian). “This bill will make sure that our government is accessible to everyone equally. The Legislature has made absolutely clear that we’re not going to allow vaccine passports or mandates in Idaho; this bill codifies that policy into law.”

House Bill 708 would prevent the state of Idaho from requiring proof of vaccination to receive access to state services and facilities. It also states individuals will not be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test to apply for or receive services provided by the state, be hired or maintain employment within the state of Idaho.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.