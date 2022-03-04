Idaho man given 51 months for role in capitol riot

NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Nampa man has been sentenced to 51 months in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 capitol riots.

The court sentenced Duke Edward Wilson on Friday afternoon on two felony charges including assaulting a law enforcement officer.

Wilson previously pleaded guilty in September. During the sentencing, Wilson said he did not go to the rally with the intention of breaking the law, and that the Trump rally taking place that day was not his first.

The 67-year-old Wilson had no lengthy criminal history and was characterized by the defense as a good man who did something out of his usual character.

His defense team also characterized Wilson as having got caught up in the moment, and that he went to the rally with nothing but good intentions.

Wilson was also ordered to serve probation following his release and will be fined $100 for each felony count.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.