Inflation leading to higher car insurance premiums

Inflation has impacted us all, from gas prices to groceries. Now, another essential expense for car owners is going to be impacted as well.

Your car parts and labor are getting increasingly expensive, which can lead to an increase in repair costs.

“If the price of bumpers go up because of inflation, the insurance companies are going to have to absorb those costs and they’ll pass them on to the consumer,” said Rod Griffin, the Senior Director of Consumer Education at Experian.

But it’s not just an increase in the price of parts. Officials with AAA Idaho say a shortage in semi-conductor chips is contributing to an increase in the price of new cars. This in turn can attribute to an increase in your insurance premiums.

“The semiconductor chip shortage has led to much fewer new cars available out there, and so that’s driven the price up,” said Matthew Conde, the communications director for AAA Idaho.

So how much of a rate increase are we looking at? Well, as of now it’s hard to say.

“The inflation is still fairly in its infancy, relatively speaking, and so people aren’t necessarily going to see those premium increases until perhaps it’s time for renewal,” said Conde.

And inflation has been tough for many in Southern Idaho, from businesses being forced to shut their doors, to deciding on what to cut back on at the grocery store.

Putting you first, we asked officials what their tips were to save you money on premiums.

“Comparison shop. And often people don’t realize you can do that, but you can look for better rates. What we’re finding is that if you qualify for savings, the average is about $900 per year,” said Griffin.

But if you find a better rate with another company and you like your agent, Conde says the best thing to do is talk to your agent.

“Taking all these different things into account, a really good conversation with your insurance agent is the right way to go,” said Conde.

