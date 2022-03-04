May, Hazel

RUPERT—Hazel May, age 88, of Rupert, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Highland Estates in Burley. Hazel was born Oct. 2, 1933, in Rupert, Idaho, to Clyde and Fern Ravenscraft Crandall. Hazel was the fifth of 11 children.

Hazel was married and had four children, Gordon, Janice, Pat, and Michael. Hazel was a one-time secretary of the Does Club. Hazel enjoyed cooking and baking beautiful cakes and pastries. She even made the wedding cake for her daughter and sister, Alice’s, wedding.

Before her retirement, Hazel had worked for Ore-Ida as a lab worker, and attended LDS Business College in Salt Lake City where she learned secretarial work.

Hazel was remembered by many in the community as a friendly woman with a fun personality. She was sociable with many members of her local LDS ward, and loved dancing, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Richard May; her son, Pat Taylor; two older sisters, Colleen and Lilas; two younger sisters, Floy and Susan; one older brother, Page; and an infant brother, Lynn who had passed away as a baby.

Surviving family members include her oldest son, Gordon Nielson; followed by her daughter, Janice Grisenti; and youngest son, Michael Taylor; as well as six grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday March 11, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Rupert 1st Ward, located at, 806 G Street, in Rupert, with Bishop Mike Larson officiating. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church, prior to the service.

