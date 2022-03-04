Southern Idaho law enforcement complete mental health training

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Law enforcement and first responders from across Southern Idaho completed training to better serve the public in situations involving people with mental illness.

Crisis Intervention Team training intends to foster better connections between law enforcement, mental health providers, hospital emergency services, and both individuals with mental illness and their loved ones.

“We see mental health calls on the increase,” said Sgt. Ken Mencl with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office. “The mental health calls are something we can expect to respond to on a regular, if not daily basis.”

“This helps people stay out of jail, this helps people get to the hospital or get the treatment that they need,” said Val Seeley, a clinician with the Department of Health and Welfare. “It’s just a win-win for the whole community.”

Twin Falls County Sheriff Tom Carter spoke about how this type of training is not something that was available to him when he first began his career in law enforcement.

“It used to be you handled a call the best way you could, now they have the tools to handle it properly,” he said.

According to the International Journal Police Practice & Research, this training has been found to reduce arrests of people with mental illness. This 40-hour training is hosted by the Twin Falls Police Department and the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office along with local Department of Health and Welfare mental health clinicians.

