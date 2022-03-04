Supporters, opponents, speak out about Idaho’s abortion bill

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Supporters of Idaho’s ‘heartbeat abortion ban’ were pleased to see the bill advance past the Senate by a 28-6 vote.

Those in favor of the bill say it protects Idaho’s most vulnerable.

“While we’re not saying that life begins with a heartbeat, I think we can all agree that life with a heartbeat should be protected and should receive equal protection of the law,” said Bill lobbyist Blaine Conzatti.

Those who do not support the bill have a different view of the legislation.

“It’s a cruel attempt to limit reproductive freedom and its direct attack to constitutional rights to abortion,” said CEO of Planned Parenthood Southwest Oregon, Lisa Gardner.

Representatives from Planned Parenthood from across the Pacific Northwest are speaking out against the advancement of Senate Bill 1309, which was sent to the House floor on Thursday.

They say the bill, which is modeled after the controversial Texas abortion ban, will lead to disproportionate impacts on those who are seeking reproductive health.

“Since the beginning of restrictions on abortion, people with means have found ways to get an abortion, safe abortion,” Gardner said.

While the bill would ban virtually all abortions performed in the state, it does not restrict Idahoans from crossing the border into states with legal abortions.

“A doctor who performs a lawful abortion in a different state would not be subject to civil liability, they could not be sued for performing that lawful abortion in another jurisdiction,” Conzatti said,

But, that access to safe abortion across state lines is something experts believe will continue to impact those with fewer resources.

“Either (they) can’t take off the time to travel, they don’t have the means or transportation, or they don’t have the funds,” Garnder said.

Now, eyes shift to the Idaho House, and both supporters and opponents are getting ready for whatever happens next.

“We’re hopefully optimistic that it will make its way through the House and be signed by the Governor,” Contazzi said.

“We’re just focused on doing all we can to prepare and to affirm people’s right to have an abortion,” said Washington State Director of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, Courtney Normand.

