What does the CDC’s newest mask guideline mean for Idaho?

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Good news from the CDC, as the guidance surrounding COVID-19 safety protocols is being loosened across the country.

But, what does this mean for Idaho?

According to the CDC, nearly 90% of Americans can ditch the mask and begin operating their lives as they did pre-pandemic.

Those people are in two groups: those who live in low-risk counties, and those without underlying illnesses that live in medium-risk counties.

Unfortunately, our health district still has work to do.

“We only have one county right now that is rating in the low-risk category and that’s Camas County, which, honestly, has been a standout from the beginning,” said Brianna Bodily with the South Central Public Health District. “We have several counties that are rating in the middle category, and we have a couple that are in the high-risk categories.”

Bodily says she is cautiously optimistic about the trends of our district, saying if things continue the way they have this month, we could see a return to the low-risk classification.

