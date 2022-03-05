Advertisement

CSI Men’s Basketball hopeful top seeds win their respective tournament games

Upsets hurt the Golden Eagles’ chances of reaching national tournament
The College of Southern Idaho men's basketball team has a chance at making the national tournament, they just need some help this weekend.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:02 PM MST|Updated: 20 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team is keeping a watchful eye on games across the nation. They’re hoping the top seeds win their respective tournaments, so teams on the bubble don’t punch their ticket to the national tournament.

Only 24 teams earn the opportunity to play at Hutch. There are 16 district champions and eight at-large selections.

CSI has a strong pedigree, even after falling to Snow in the Region 18 Tournament.

The Golden Eagles have played 30 junior college Division I opponents. They’re the only team to have beaten No. 1 Salt Lake and defeated No. 12 Snow College twice.

CSI is 24-8 on the year.

“Today’s a big day because it’s the semi-finals in a lot of places,” explained CSI head coach, Jeff Reinert. “We need Salt Lake to win at Cochise, that’s a team we need to win and they should win. But anything can happen when you come to March Madness.”

The men should find out their fate on Sunday at 4:30, with the women’s team to follow. The CSI women’s basketball team already locked up a spot at the NJCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship in Lubbock, TX, scheduled for March 16-21. They just await seeding.

