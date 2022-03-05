CSI Softball wins eighth straight, after sweep of Snow College

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho softball started conference play on the right foot, by sweeping Snow College in the four-game series. On Friday, both of the CSI starting pitchers went the distance.

CSI 7, Snow College 4

Kenzie Waters earned the game one win, going seven innings and giving up just two earned runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts.

Batting wise, Olivia Taylor and Maizie Clark went 2-for-3 at the plate in the first game. Clark had a triple and one RBI. Cortney Rhees was 1-for-2 with an RBI and Gracie Tentinger was 1-2 with a home run and one RBI. Saige Nielsen and Kylie Baumert

finished the game 1-for-3. Baumert had a double and two RBI.

CSI 6, Snow College, 1

Brooke Merrill went seven innings, giving up one earned run on five hits with five strikeouts.

At the plate, Taylor was 3-for-4 and Baumert was 3-for-3. Sophia Stoddard finished 2-for-4 with a double and Nielsen was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI.

CSI improves to 12-5 overall and 4-0 in conference play. The ladies host the College of Southern Idaho for a four-game series, March 11 and 12.

