Kimberly’s unexpected run continues to state title game; Camas County on way to 1A DII championship game

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Marsh Valley hadn’t lost to a team from the state of Idaho all season, until Friday evening.

In a 3A semifinal, No. 5 Kimberly built on a two-point halftime lead to stun the No. 1 Eagles, 45-36.

Jaxon Bair had 10 points and 17 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jake Lloyd had 14 points.

Kimberly will play McCall-Donnelly in the 3A state championship game at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa at 3:50 p.m. on Saturday.

1A DII semifinals

(1) Camas County 62, (4) Council 40

Camas County is headed to the state championship game for the first time since 1978. The last time the Mushers won a state title was in 1974, according to school officials.

(3) Rockland 63, (2) Carey (62) F/OT

Camas County will play Rockland at 9:30 a.m. Saturday for the 1A DII state championship at the Idaho Center.

Carey will play Council in the third-place game at noon at Caldwell High School.

4A semifinals

(2) Pocatello 75, (3) Jerome 72

Scott Cook had 34 points for Jerome, but it just wasn’t enough to beat Pocatello.

The Tigers will play Middleton in the 4A third-place game against Middleton on Saturday at noon at Rocky Mountain High School.

