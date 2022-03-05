Lighthouse Christian School graduate behind new softball program

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the first time in the history of Lighthouse Christian School, the Lions will boast a softball program, with alumna Vanessa Crandall, as the head coach.

The team is playing an independent schedule this year and will compete at the 1A level. Most of the team has never played before, but are picking the game up quickly.

Crandall is a 2005 graduate and had to play softball for another school.

“I had to go play for Jerome High School, so being called back here to teach as a first grade teacher, is such a blessing and to have the support of my admin to start this softball program, is super exciting for me,” Crandall said.

“And it truly is representative of what we’re trying to accomplish here, a new era of Lighthouse,” added head of schools, Stephen Denny. “To raise the bar academically, athletically, artistically and offer more opportunities for students to be involved.”

Lighthouse will open the season at Wendell on March 11

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.