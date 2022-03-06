Advertisement

Kimberly wins first state title in 70 years with record-breaking defensive performance

Camas County falls in 1A DII championship game
With a record-breaking defensive performance, Kimberly, the five-seed, won the 3A state championship against McCall-Donnelly Saturday.
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 12:48 AM MST|Updated: 13 hours ago
NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After finishing second, third, and fifth at the state tournament the last three years, the Kimberly senior class finally got the job done.

(5) Kimberly 40, (2) McCall-Donnelly 22

The 22 points allowed are the fewest ever in a 3A state tournament game. The Bulldogs only allowed 98 total points in three tournament games.

The state championship is the first for Kimberly since 1952.

1A DII state championship game

(3) Rockland 53, (1) Camas County 51

In their first championship game since 1978, the Mushers fall just short of a state title.

