Magic Valley Repertory Theater performs Matilda.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After months of rehearsal, the Magic Valley Repertory Theater is opening up their performances of Matilda at the Orpheum Theater in Twin Falls.

Matilda is a musical comedy about a young girl whose parents don’t care much for her. When she goes to school she feels like she can be herself, and can use her talents to brighten up the lives of those around her and cause a little bit of trouble.

The cast is a mixture of children and adults, which means there is something in it for everyone.

KMVT spoke with the cast ahead of opening night to hear why people should see the show.

“There is something for everyone, if you like obnoxious children, if you like beautiful women, you can come and watch that. If you like salsa dancing you can come and watch that, and clever business man,” said Mollie Marmison, who plays Mrs. Wormwood.

The show will be performed every weekend from now until March 20.

For more information, visit their website.

