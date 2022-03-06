Advertisement

UPDATE: Man arrested after hours long stand off with Sheriff’s Deputies

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 8:10 PM MST|Updated: 18 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE: Twin Falls County Deputies responded to 3864 N 2430 E just after 2 pm after a caller stated her neighbor pointed a gun at her.

As deputies arrived the male, 66 year old Dudley Macneil, ran into his home. 

Additional resources including SWAT and Crisis Negotiators responded.

Mr. Macneil was taken into custody at 11:00 pm. 

He is being held in the James R. Munn Criminal Detention Center on the charge of Aggravated Assault, and two warrants for probation violation with the original charges of eluding.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Department is responding to a barricaded adult male in a house west of Twin Falls.

The call came in about 2:00 p.m. this afternoon.

The male is in the house by himself and he does have a gun according to the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lori Stewart.

Deputies have cleared a few houses next to his, and the deputies have been on scene since 2:00 p.m.

The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office will provide more details as it becomes available.

