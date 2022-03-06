Xavier Charter School senior earns her way into state Poetry Out Loud competition

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One local high school senior has made it to the final round for the Poetry Out Loud Competition. She now is vying for her chance at the National competition.

Hannah Westerman is a senior at Xavier Charter School, and she has been competing in the Poetry Out Loud Competition since she was in 6th grade.

She has never made it to the final round, until now.

The competition is virtual this year.

Each finalist has to record themselves reciting three poems, and the judges will score each contestant.

One student from each state will then advance to the National Poetry Out Loud Competition.

“One of the things I look for in a poem is if it speaks to me. I have to have part of it relate to a part of me. It has to be something that I can feel, and something that I can also understand,” said Hannah Westerman.

Hannah says the judges will be scoring based on tone, expression, and articulation.

The final submission for all three poems is this Wednesday.

