CSI men get last at-large bid to National Tournament, women receive No. 6 overall seed and first-round bye

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Despite a week of uncertainty, the College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team is headed back to the National Tournament.

After not getting an auto-bid by not winning the Region 18 tournament and District 13 playoff, The Golden Eagles (24-8) received the last at-large bid to the tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas.

CSI was awarded the 20-seed (out of 24).

“Just pure excitement, just super excited to go back and participate in Hutch again,” said CSI sophomore Jackson Brinkerhoff.

Last year’s CSI team was the No. 3 overall seed but lost in their opening tournament game. This year, coach Reinert thinks his team’s experience will help.

“Last year we had none of the kids ever be to Hutch, this year we have five or six guys that were at Hutch and that experience is invaluable,” Reinert said.

The Golden Eagles will play 13-seed Harcum on March 14 at 5:30 M.T.

The CSI women’s basketball team did not have to deal with the stress of the men’s team.

The 30-2 Golden Eagles won the Region 18 tournament and had an auto-bid. They were handed the No. 6 overall seed.

“This group really deserves that seed, some teams lost ahead of us this weekend and so just excitement right now, but it’s the second season now and here we go,” Head Coach Randy Rogers said.

“I always keep saying this, something our team has is effort, is always 100%, everyone gives 100% effort,” said sophomore Jalen Callender. “We just know it’s going to be hard work and our team is not scared of putting in the work that we know we need to do to make a run at the National Tournament.”

CSI will play on March 18 at 6 M.T. against the winner of Trinity Valley and Walters State. The tournament is in Lubbock, Texas.

They will go three weeks in between games, after their win on Feb. 26 in the Region 18 title game.

