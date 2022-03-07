Advertisement

Ground breaking date announced for Burley Temple

Burley, Idaho Temple
Burley, Idaho Temple(Intellectual Reserve, Inc)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:28 AM MST
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A ground-breaking ceremony will be held on June 4 for the construction of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints new temple in Burley.

According to a press release from the church, the site is on a 10.1 acre piece of farmland located at 40 South and 150 East in Burley.

The two story building will be approximately 38,600 square feet and will join six other temples in the state including Twin Falls and Pocatello.

