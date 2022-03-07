Advertisement

Possible future resource for abuse victims highlighted during commissioners meeting

The center would be based off the family justice center in Nampa
By Candice Hare
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:10 AM MST
THE MINI-CASSIA REGION, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A possible future resource for abuse victims in the Mini-Cassia Region highlighted presentations on Monday during the Cassia County Board of Commissioners meeting.

The intent to create a family justice center and children’s advocacy center in the area was discussed.

These types of centers bring together agencies including law enforcement, medical, and the prosecuting attorney’s office under one roof in order to better aid abuse victims.

A benefit of these operations is reducing the number of times abuse victims tell their trauma story, as re-telling one’s story can lead to re-traumatization.

The possible center is based off of the family justice center in Nampa. Currently, there are children’s advocacy centers in both Twin Falls and Pocatello.

