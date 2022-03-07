Advertisement

Support group for Brain Injury Survivors held every month at CSI

Support group looks to help those with traumatic brain injuries
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:27 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When Michael Howell woke up in the hospital after being thrown off an ATV in the South Hills, he felt alone.

“Next thing you know I’m wondering who am I, why am I still here, what’s going on, why can’t I do what I used to do?” he said.

Howell says he struggles to remember facts and names, and he can’t drive his car for long distances like he used to, because he gets tired easily.

“Your brain is connected to all your senses, your whole nervous system its the center for everything, your smell, your eyes, your taste, your touch,” said Howell.

Howell’s sense of loneliness followed him out of the hospital. He yearned for someone to share his experience with him. Finding no one, Howell decided to take action.

He created what he calls the ‘Brain Injury Group,’ a support group for people who suffer from traumatic brain injuries.

One doctor at St. Luke’s says it’s important to find people who understand what you are going through after a traumatic event because it is considered an invisible injury.

“It’s often overlooked and misunderstood because you can’t see those outward signs and symptoms,” said Dr. Ahren Geilenfeldt, a rehabilitation physician. “Trouble regulating emotions, behaviors, anxiety, and depression can all come with a traumatic brain injury.”

Howell hopes people find his group helpful and therapeutic, as it has been for him.

“I encourage those to continue to move forward and be productive because believe it or not, even though it’s an invisible injury, you’re not invisible, you are still a person. You’re great,” said Howell.

The traumatic brain injury support group meets on the third Thursday of every month in the Shields Building at CSI.

They meet in room 109 from 6:30-8:00 p.m.

For more information call 208-732-6849.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
UPDATE: Man arrested after hours long stand off with Sheriff’s Deputies
File photo - police lights in the KC metro.
Buhl Police Department investigating homicide
The call came in around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon
Update: Twin Falls rescue crews respond to situation in Snake River Canyon
“We work hard for these assets and to have someone come in and steal them from you, it doesn’t...
Twin Falls theft hits multiple businesses, wild chase ensues
Jerome Fire Department responds to the fire
Fire breaks out on West Main Street in Jerome

Latest News

Support group aims to help those with TBIs
Support group looks to help those with traumatic brain injuries
Brad Little announced Tuesday he will end Idaho's emergency declaration on April 15
Little to end emergency declaration April 15
The bill, voted on in the House, now heads to the Senate
Idaho bill bans gender reassignment surgery for minors
The legislation would bump Brad Little's pay from $138,302 to $151,400 a year
Top Idaho elected officials could get pay boost
The primary elections in Idaho will be in May
Idaho legislature could see 20-40% turnover after this election, professor says