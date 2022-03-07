Support group for Brain Injury Survivors held every month at CSI

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When Michael Howell woke up in the hospital after being thrown off an ATV in the South Hills, he felt alone.

“Next thing you know I’m wondering who am I, why am I still here, what’s going on, why can’t I do what I used to do?” he said.

Howell says he struggles to remember facts and names, and he can’t drive his car for long distances like he used to, because he gets tired easily.

“Your brain is connected to all your senses, your whole nervous system its the center for everything, your smell, your eyes, your taste, your touch,” said Howell.

Howell’s sense of loneliness followed him out of the hospital. He yearned for someone to share his experience with him. Finding no one, Howell decided to take action.

He created what he calls the ‘Brain Injury Group,’ a support group for people who suffer from traumatic brain injuries.

One doctor at St. Luke’s says it’s important to find people who understand what you are going through after a traumatic event because it is considered an invisible injury.

“It’s often overlooked and misunderstood because you can’t see those outward signs and symptoms,” said Dr. Ahren Geilenfeldt, a rehabilitation physician. “Trouble regulating emotions, behaviors, anxiety, and depression can all come with a traumatic brain injury.”

Howell hopes people find his group helpful and therapeutic, as it has been for him.

“I encourage those to continue to move forward and be productive because believe it or not, even though it’s an invisible injury, you’re not invisible, you are still a person. You’re great,” said Howell.

The traumatic brain injury support group meets on the third Thursday of every month in the Shields Building at CSI.

They meet in room 109 from 6:30-8:00 p.m.

For more information call 208-732-6849.

