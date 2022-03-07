What new CDC guidance means for Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — “After two years, we are all tired of the pandemic,” said Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen. “The Coronavirus has disrupted almost every facet of our daily lives. In the past two years, we have all experienced losses due to COVID-19.”

Jeppesen, spent part of the weekly COVID-19 press briefing recounting the ways the pandemic has impacted Idahoans as the two-year anniversary of the first U.S. COVID-19 cases approaches.

In the years that followed, Jeppesen has overseen two crisis standards of care declarations, hundreds of thousands of cases and thousands of deaths.

Still, as national guidance changes, Jeppesen warns the work is not over yet.

“Unfortunately, the pandemic is not over,” Jeppesen said. “We are entering a new phase, causing a need for all of us to adjust yet again.”

This adjustment, however, appears to be one that will better fit a rural area like Southern Idaho.

Ample testing, masks and vaccines help, but new, county-based guidance from the CDC makes the biggest difference.

“Now that they are taking into account some of these local metrics that give a much better picture of our community, those two risk assessments are going to align much more,” said South Central Public Health District Spokesperson Brianna Bodily.

That new guidance suggests that nearly 90 percent of Americans can return to a maskless reality safely.

All counties in South Central Idaho, save for Blaine and Camas, are still at high risk, meaning masks are still suggested.

But that could soon change.

“Our daily averages are going down, our positivity percentages are going down and, pretty consistently, we have been getting very good reports from our hospitals,” Bodily said. “So, we are hoping that next week when we release that next risk report we are going to be in much better condition than even we are this week.”

Risk assessments for South Central Public Health District will be updated Wednesday, you can find that information here.

