1A/2A and District IV All-Star games coming up this week

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 1A/2A All-Star games are going to be held Tuesday at Shoshone High School, with the girls playing at 6 p.m. and the boys at 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS 1A/2A NORTH ALL-STARS

2021-2022

Layla Von Berndt Dietrich

Tobi Hubert Dietrich

Jenna Christiansen Dietrich

Tori Truman Richfield

MacKenzie Riley Richfield

Laura Thompson Camas Co.

Leslie Staley Camas Co.

Ana Scott Wendell

Destiny Rodriguez Shoshone

Suzy Juarez Shoshone

Ashly Botz Camas Co. Honorary All-Star. Injured

Coach: Jon Botz Camas Co.

GIRLS 1A/2A SOUTH ALL-STARS

2021-2022

Martha Maya Castleford

Addie Stoker Murtaugh

Kynzlee Jensen Murtaugh

Jessica Zavala Murtaugh

Jasmin Tapia Murtaugh

Emely Rojas Murtaugh

Kadance Spencer Declo

Macie Larsen Declo

Justice Shilz Valley

Kelbi Lewis Valley

Coach: Paige Vickrey Lighthouse

BOYS 1A/2A NORTH ALL-STARS

2021-2022

Bryson Kerner Shoshone

Breken Clarke Camas Co.

Dawson Kramer Camas Co.

Nick Hernandez Glenns Ferry

Sid Tomlinson Sun Valley Community School

Aden Bunn Wendell

Bode French Wendell

Chase Bennion Carey

Jadon Johnson Valley

Jesus Hernandez Valley

Omar Campos Valley Honorary All-Star. Injured

Coach: Jamon Frostenson Camas Co.

BOYS 1A/2A SOUTH ALL-STARS

2021-2022

Tom Gibson Hansen

Jacob Pittman Hansen

Braeden Loveland Murtaugh

Freddy Martinez Murtaugh

Eric Taylor Castleford

Seth Tracy Raft River

Lad Hansen Raft River

Kaden Ramsey Declo

Payton Beck Oakley

Dan Gonzalez Oakley

Coach: Daqueon Montreal Lighthouse

The District IV All-Star games are going to be held Wednesday at Jerome High School, with the girls playing at 6 p.m. and the boys at 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS DISTRICT 4 EAST ALL-STARS

2021-2022

Layla Von Berndt Dietrich

Sydney Searle Burley

Lynzey Searle Burley

Rowan Ontiveros Burley

Tori Truman Richfield

Olivia Adams Wood River

Justice Shilz Valley

Reece Garey Kimberly

Ally Vorwaller Minico

Addie Stoker Murtaugh

Coach: Amber Whiting Burley

GIRLS DISTRICT 4 WEST ALL-STARS

2021-2022

Sadie Drake Mtn. Home

Emily Harper Mtn. Home

Emma Ringling Jerome

Jordan Roberts Canyon Ridge

Logan Roberts Canyon Ridge

Lexi Monson Filer

Alx Roe Gooding

Chowder Bailey Twin Falls

Reagan Rex Twin Falls

Keeli Peterson Twin Falls

Ashly Botz Camas Co. Honorary All-Star Injured

BOYS DISTRICT 4 EAST ALL-STARS

2021-2022

Adam Kloepfer Burley

Stockton Page Burley

Klayton Wilson Minico

Treyson Fletcher Minico

Jadon Johnson Valley

Chase Bennion Carey

Payton Beck Oakley

Jackson Cummins Kimberly

Jaxon Bair Kimberly

Ethan Okelberry Kimberly

Omar Campos Valley Honorary All-Star Injured.

Coach: Mac Stannard Burley

BOYS DISTRICT 4 WEST ALL-STARS

2021-2022

Brandon Bethel Mtn. Home

CJ Mann Mtn. Home

Breken Clarke Camas Co.

Dawson Kramer Camas Co.

Joseph Bertao Filer

Aden Bunn Wendell

Cade DeBoard Buhl

Michael Lloyd Jerome

Gavin Capps Jerome

Colton Elison Jerome

Coach: Dan Winn Buhl

