1A/2A and District IV All-Star games coming up this week
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 1A/2A All-Star games are going to be held Tuesday at Shoshone High School, with the girls playing at 6 p.m. and the boys at 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS 1A/2A NORTH ALL-STARS
2021-2022
Layla Von Berndt Dietrich
Tobi Hubert Dietrich
Jenna Christiansen Dietrich
Tori Truman Richfield
MacKenzie Riley Richfield
Laura Thompson Camas Co.
Leslie Staley Camas Co.
Ana Scott Wendell
Destiny Rodriguez Shoshone
Suzy Juarez Shoshone
Ashly Botz Camas Co. Honorary All-Star. Injured
Coach: Jon Botz Camas Co.
GIRLS 1A/2A SOUTH ALL-STARS
2021-2022
Martha Maya Castleford
Addie Stoker Murtaugh
Kynzlee Jensen Murtaugh
Jessica Zavala Murtaugh
Jasmin Tapia Murtaugh
Emely Rojas Murtaugh
Kadance Spencer Declo
Macie Larsen Declo
Justice Shilz Valley
Kelbi Lewis Valley
Coach: Paige Vickrey Lighthouse
BOYS 1A/2A NORTH ALL-STARS
2021-2022
Bryson Kerner Shoshone
Breken Clarke Camas Co.
Dawson Kramer Camas Co.
Nick Hernandez Glenns Ferry
Sid Tomlinson Sun Valley Community School
Aden Bunn Wendell
Bode French Wendell
Chase Bennion Carey
Jadon Johnson Valley
Jesus Hernandez Valley
Omar Campos Valley Honorary All-Star. Injured
Coach: Jamon Frostenson Camas Co.
BOYS 1A/2A SOUTH ALL-STARS
2021-2022
Tom Gibson Hansen
Jacob Pittman Hansen
Braeden Loveland Murtaugh
Freddy Martinez Murtaugh
Eric Taylor Castleford
Seth Tracy Raft River
Lad Hansen Raft River
Kaden Ramsey Declo
Payton Beck Oakley
Dan Gonzalez Oakley
Coach: Daqueon Montreal Lighthouse
The District IV All-Star games are going to be held Wednesday at Jerome High School, with the girls playing at 6 p.m. and the boys at 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS DISTRICT 4 EAST ALL-STARS
2021-2022
Layla Von Berndt Dietrich
Sydney Searle Burley
Lynzey Searle Burley
Rowan Ontiveros Burley
Tori Truman Richfield
Olivia Adams Wood River
Justice Shilz Valley
Reece Garey Kimberly
Ally Vorwaller Minico
Addie Stoker Murtaugh
Coach: Amber Whiting Burley
GIRLS DISTRICT 4 WEST ALL-STARS
2021-2022
Sadie Drake Mtn. Home
Emily Harper Mtn. Home
Emma Ringling Jerome
Jordan Roberts Canyon Ridge
Logan Roberts Canyon Ridge
Lexi Monson Filer
Alx Roe Gooding
Chowder Bailey Twin Falls
Reagan Rex Twin Falls
Keeli Peterson Twin Falls
Ashly Botz Camas Co. Honorary All-Star Injured
BOYS DISTRICT 4 EAST ALL-STARS
2021-2022
Adam Kloepfer Burley
Stockton Page Burley
Klayton Wilson Minico
Treyson Fletcher Minico
Jadon Johnson Valley
Chase Bennion Carey
Payton Beck Oakley
Jackson Cummins Kimberly
Jaxon Bair Kimberly
Ethan Okelberry Kimberly
Omar Campos Valley Honorary All-Star Injured.
Coach: Mac Stannard Burley
BOYS DISTRICT 4 WEST ALL-STARS
2021-2022
Brandon Bethel Mtn. Home
CJ Mann Mtn. Home
Breken Clarke Camas Co.
Dawson Kramer Camas Co.
Joseph Bertao Filer
Aden Bunn Wendell
Cade DeBoard Buhl
Michael Lloyd Jerome
Gavin Capps Jerome
Colton Elison Jerome
Coach: Dan Winn Buhl
