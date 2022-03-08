Idahoans feel the pinch of gas price spike

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Everyone is getting tired of the high gas prices.

“I live in snow country, so I drive a (Chevy) Suburban that has 4-wheel drive and studded tires,” said one Carrol Francheti, a traveler from California. “So in order to get around without any trouble in the snow, I get about 10 miles to the gallon, so last week I filled up, and it was $115.”

Since the middle of last year, we’ve seen prices gradually rise. But while the rest of the country had already seen rapid rises, Idaho remained fairly steady, until now.

“When crude oil was around the $90 per barrel range, Idaho was one of the last states that was able to sort of hold out, and that low fuel demand that we had in the winter was kind of enough to keep prices from rising here. Well those days are gone,” said Matthew Conde with AAA Idaho.

Now that spring is around the corner, more and more drivers are getting out on the roads, enhancing demand here in Idaho and allowing us to catch up with the rest of the country.

And the worst part? It’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

“As long as crude oil prices keep going up, they’re now at $110 per barrel, we see those prices at the pump,” Conde said.

There are some things you can do under the hood to keep your car more fuel-efficient. Putting you first, I talked to a mechanic who gave me a few tips.

“Stay up on, if your vehicle has fuel filters, spark plugs, the main one right now would be (your) check engine light so if your vehicle isn’t running efficiently, it’s going to be using more fuel,” said Rogelio Veltran, a service technician for Rob Green Auto Group.

And even while you’re driving your car, there are a few things you can do.

“Use your cruise control and set your tire pressure. Make sure you stay on top of that as well cause if you have flat tires, then you’re going to go through more fuel,” said Veltran.

But in the meantime, drivers are going to continue to have to cut back.

“You may limit some of your trips, but you still have to make the trip for your groceries or whatever so you budget it in,” said Darlene Dougherty, a traveler from the Boise area.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.