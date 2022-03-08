Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Officers catch 3-year-old dropped from burning building

A father throws a child out of a second floor window to officers and firefighters, then jumps to escape the flames. (SOURCE: SOUTH BRUNSWICK PD)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:36 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, N.J. (Gray News) – The body camera of an officer in New Jersey caught the dramatic moment a child was dropped out the window of a burning building and into the arms of officers below.

A raging fire was coursing through an apartment complex in Brunswick, New Jersey, early Monday morning.

First responders with the South Brunswick Police Department believed they had fully evacuated the building when they saw a man stick his head out of a second story window.

The first responders lined up on the ground below as the man disappeared back into the apartment, reappearing with his 3-year-old son. The group below yelled at the father to “pass the baby,” and the man dropped the child into their outstretched arms.

The officers then regroup to catch the father as he pulls himself out of the window headfirst and drops to the ground. Police say both the father and child suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
UPDATE: Man arrested after hours long stand off with Sheriff’s Deputies
File photo - police lights in the KC metro.
Buhl Police Department investigating homicide
The call came in around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon
Update: Twin Falls rescue crews respond to situation in Snake River Canyon
“We work hard for these assets and to have someone come in and steal them from you, it doesn’t...
Twin Falls theft hits multiple businesses, wild chase ensues
Jerome Fire Department responds to the fire
Fire breaks out on West Main Street in Jerome

Latest News

Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside Iowa high school
A dad throws a child out a second floor window to officers and firefighters, then jumps to...
Officers rescue baby from burning building in New Jersey
Loved ones say several people, including children, died in a suspected Russian airstrike March...
Crisis deepens, Ukraine accuses Moscow of ‘medieval’ tactics
This photo provided by the San Jose Police Department shows former UFC heavyweight champion...
Judge denies bail to UFC champion charged in shooting