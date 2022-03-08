Flurry of bills heard as transmission deadline passes

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Monday was a busy day in Boise, as March 7 marks the deadline to transmit legislation between chambers.

This means all House bills that are to advance to the Senate needed to be passed by the full House on Monday and vice versa.

This led to many pieces of legislation being read and voted on in both chambers.

One noteworthy vote was on House concurrent resolution 40, which would end the state of emergency in Idaho.

While some said federal dollars are still needed to aid with the state’s nursing shortages, others said their constituents want the emergency declaration to end.

“I don’t see an emergency transpiring, and if we’re staying in an emergency simply because of money, that is the wrong reason to be staying in an emergency, and that is not helping the people of Idaho,” said Representative Tammy Nichols.

House concurrent resolution 40 passed by a 42 to 25 vote.

House Bill 666, which criminally charges librarians for allowing minors to check out books deemed obscene, also passed.

The bills now passed now head to the Senate.

