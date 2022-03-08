Highway 93 construction may cause delays for some Twin Falls drivers

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A construction project that Twin Falls residents will need to know about is coming to one of the busiest intersections in town.

The Idaho Department of Transportation will begin working on a project that will take multiple months to complete on Highway 93, lasting from the Perrine Bridge to portions of Pole Line road later this month.

The good news? Construction is only slated to take place during the nighttime hours.

“Because it is a heavily traveled roadway, we are actually going to be doing work on both of these projects at night, and that is to help just keep the roadway opened during the daytime, and keep traffic moving so that we don’t have congestion,” said Jessica Williams, a spokesperson with ITD.

The nighttime construction hours will last from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Drivers should expect lane closures in these areas while active construction is taking place.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.