Advertisement

Idaho legislature could see 20-40% turnover after this election, professor says

“It could just be kind of a wild, raucous 2023 session”
“It could just be kind of a wild, raucous 2023 session”
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Every decade, new legislative districts get drawn in Idaho. In this upcoming election cycle, those new boundaries are taking shape.

“Every 10 years, this redistricting kind of shakes things up,” said District 25 Representative Clark Kauffman (R). “I came in 10 years ago when redistricting happened the last time.”

Kauffman is one of multiple area legislators not running for re-election this year.

Some legislators, like Rep. Laurie Lickley (R-District 25), are running for State Senate from their House seat. Others are running for state office, like Oakley’s Scott Bedke (R-District 27) for Lieutenant Governor.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see 20, 30, 40% new membership in this coming year,” said CSI Associate Professor of Political Science Perri Gardner.

Gardner adds this percentage isn’t uncommon in the state legislature in redistricting years.

According to Ballotpedia, nearly 33% of the Idaho legislature retired in 2021.

With so many incumbents leaving, Kauffman knows the opportunity from personal experience.

“An open seat, it’s the wild west, and away you go,” Kauffman said. “If you have an interest, that’s when you throw your name in the hat.”

While new representation can be a positive, Gardner says there can be a steep learning curve with Idaho’s citizen legislature.

“So I’d expect we’d see maybe some more confusion, some more incoherent policy, maybe some more news-making shenanigans as people try to figure out their role,” Gardner said. “It could just be kind of a wild, raucous 2023 session.”

The candidate filing period ends March 11.

The last day to change party affiliation for voters in the May primary is also March 11.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
UPDATE: Man arrested after hours long stand off with Sheriff’s Deputies
File photo - police lights in the KC metro.
Buhl Police Department investigating homicide
The call came in around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon
Update: Twin Falls rescue crews respond to situation in Snake River Canyon
“We work hard for these assets and to have someone come in and steal them from you, it doesn’t...
Twin Falls theft hits multiple businesses, wild chase ensues
Jerome Fire Department responds to the fire
Fire breaks out on West Main Street in Jerome

Latest News

“It could just be kind of a wild, raucous 2023 session”
Idaho legislature could see 20-40% turnover after this election, professor says
The deadline to transmit legislation between chambers is March 7
Flurry of bills heard as transmission deadline passes
Construction will take place from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. and will last from the Perrine Bridge...
Highway 93 construction may cause delays for some Twin Falls drivers
Gas rising to over 4 dollars in some areas of Southern Idaho
Idahoans feel the pinch of gas price spike