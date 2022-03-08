Idaho legislature could see 20-40% turnover after this election, professor says

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Every decade, new legislative districts get drawn in Idaho. In this upcoming election cycle, those new boundaries are taking shape.

“Every 10 years, this redistricting kind of shakes things up,” said District 25 Representative Clark Kauffman (R). “I came in 10 years ago when redistricting happened the last time.”

Kauffman is one of multiple area legislators not running for re-election this year.

Some legislators, like Rep. Laurie Lickley (R-District 25), are running for State Senate from their House seat. Others are running for state office, like Oakley’s Scott Bedke (R-District 27) for Lieutenant Governor.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see 20, 30, 40% new membership in this coming year,” said CSI Associate Professor of Political Science Perri Gardner.

Gardner adds this percentage isn’t uncommon in the state legislature in redistricting years.

According to Ballotpedia, nearly 33% of the Idaho legislature retired in 2021.

With so many incumbents leaving, Kauffman knows the opportunity from personal experience.

“An open seat, it’s the wild west, and away you go,” Kauffman said. “If you have an interest, that’s when you throw your name in the hat.”

While new representation can be a positive, Gardner says there can be a steep learning curve with Idaho’s citizen legislature.

“So I’d expect we’d see maybe some more confusion, some more incoherent policy, maybe some more news-making shenanigans as people try to figure out their role,” Gardner said. “It could just be kind of a wild, raucous 2023 session.”

The candidate filing period ends March 11.

The last day to change party affiliation for voters in the May primary is also March 11.

