Advertisement

Idaho National Guard assisting Idaho Department of Corrections with staffing

Their deployment will continue until mid-March
Jails in Idaho need extra staffing due to absences from COVID-19
Jails in Idaho need extra staffing due to absences from COVID-19(SK)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:25 PM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho National Guard is assisting with staffing shortages in prisons due to COVID-19.

Approximately 75 guardsmen are assisting the Idaho Department of Corrections, according to an Idaho National Guard press release.

The assisting members will perform non-security duties during this time in which IDOC remains understaffed. The guardsmen will free up correctional officers to perform security duties and allows inmates to move around the facility as they normally do.

Their deployment will continue until mid-March, before returning to their ordinary civilian jobs.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
UPDATE: Man arrested after hours long stand off with Sheriff’s Deputies
File photo - police lights in the KC metro.
Buhl Police Department investigating homicide
The call came in around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon
Update: Twin Falls rescue crews respond to situation in Snake River Canyon
“We work hard for these assets and to have someone come in and steal them from you, it doesn’t...
Twin Falls theft hits multiple businesses, wild chase ensues
Jerome Fire Department responds to the fire
Fire breaks out on West Main Street in Jerome

Latest News

The snowpack in Idaho is below average
Current Idaho snowpack below average
“It still really hasn’t even set in, it still feels like a dream”
70 years apart, Kimberly state championship basketball teams have connection
A small group gathered at Twin Falls City Park to show support for Ukrainians.
Group gathers in Twin Falls to show support for Ukrainians
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel says issues with voter fraud have never been an issue in...
Idaho legislature nears self-imposed deadline to end