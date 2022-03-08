Idaho National Guard assisting Idaho Department of Corrections with staffing

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho National Guard is assisting with staffing shortages in prisons due to COVID-19.

Approximately 75 guardsmen are assisting the Idaho Department of Corrections, according to an Idaho National Guard press release.

The assisting members will perform non-security duties during this time in which IDOC remains understaffed. The guardsmen will free up correctional officers to perform security duties and allows inmates to move around the facility as they normally do.

Their deployment will continue until mid-March, before returning to their ordinary civilian jobs.

