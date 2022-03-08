Little to end emergency declaration April 15

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little announced Tuesday he will end the public health disaster emergency declaration on April 15.

In a statement provided to KMVT, Little said:

“I kept Idaho open, banned vaccine mandates, never issued mandates for vaccines or masks, and successfully challenged Biden’s overreaching vaccine mandates in court.

“The emergency declaration served as an administrative function to recoup FEMA dollars for a variety of needs throughout Idaho. The emergency declaration never violated or restricted any rights of Idahoans, never put Idaho on lockdown, and never allowed for mandates for masks or vaccines. These are the facts.

“Without the emergency declaration we would not be able to provide historic tax relief, a step that’s even more important now as gas prices and inflation soar. Without the emergency declaration, Idaho would not be the state with the strongest economy in the nation.

“We’re hopeful the recent decrease in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths means we are on a downward trend with the pandemic. For weeks, we have been closely examining the needs within Idaho’s healthcare system with an eye toward ending the public health emergency declaration as soon as possible. The April 15 timeframe provides an important bridge for hospitals and other healthcare providers to plan for the transition.

“I want to thank Idahoans, especially our medical community, first responders, public health officials, and National Guard volunteers for helping us reach this positive milestone.”

Since the start of the pandemic, FEMA has provided $257 million in funding that would have otherwise had to have been provided by local governments.

In a press release, Little also said there has been a great deal of misinformation about the emergency declaration. According to Little, it did not:

Violate or restrict any rights of Idahoans

Put Idaho on lockdown

Put in place mandates for masks or vaccines

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.