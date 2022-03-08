Advertisement

Top Idaho elected officials could get pay boost

The secretary of state, state treasurer, schools chief and state controller would get 85% of the governor’s pay, or $128,690
The legislation would bump Brad Little's pay from $138,302 to $151,400 a year
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:14 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho governor and other statewide elected officials could get a pay increase in January following the November general election.

Legislation introduced Tuesday in the House Ways and Means Committee would bump the pay of Republican Gov. Brad Little, if he wins a second term, to $151,400 from his current $138,302.

The lieutenant governor, a part-time position, would get 35% of the governor’s pay, or $52,900. Current Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is challenging Little for his job.

The secretary of state, state treasurer, schools chief and state controller would get 85% of the governor’s pay, or $128,690. Republican Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, if he remains on the job, would get a pay increase to $146,730 from $134,000.

The state’s highest-paid public employee is Boise State University football coach Andy Avalos, who makes $1.4 million annually. He’s followed by Boise State University basketball coach Leon Rice, who makes $748,000 a year.

