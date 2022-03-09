70 years apart, Kimberly state championship basketball teams have connection

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This past Saturday was only the second time ever Kimberly boys basketball has claimed a state title.

“It still really hasn’t even set in, it still feels like a dream,” said senior Jackson Cummins.

“Still living on adrenaline, I think,” said Head Coach Daren Garey. “It’s one of those things I hope doesn’t go away. You kind of revel in it as long as you can.”

In 1952, playing their home games in the L.A. Thomas Gymnasium, the Bulldogs won their first title.

Garey McEwan remembers it pretty well. He is one of two surviving players from the 1952 Class B state championship team.

“We played the divisional games in this building (L.A. Thomas Gymnasium) right here, and every time I come here I can remember the crowd,” he said.

Earlier this year, Kimberly honored the 1952 state championship team. McEwan was the one team member in attendance.

Now, this year’s team gets to hang a banner of their own.

When McEwan heard the news of the squad that calls another gym home winning it all, he remembered the night from this January.

“I thought the burden’s finally lifted of not being the only team that ever had won, I was happy for the boys,” McEwan said. “I talked to them at the little activity they had done for me, on a team basis.”

McEwan shared stories with the players that night, and Coach Garey says the players took the conversation to heart.

“It’s kind of neat to have the younger generation and the older generation kind of come together and have something in common,” Garey said.

Kimberly may be different than it was 70 years ago, but the support is still there from the community.

“They’ve been awesome,” said Cummins. “Everywhere we’ve gone out to eat, they bring it up, everyone in the community, it means just as much to them as it does to us.”

