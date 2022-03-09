Advertisement

About 100,000 borrowers eligible for student loan forgiveness program

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers...
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers eligible for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.(Source: Pixabay)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:04 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Biden administration is canceling more than $6 billion of federal student loan debt.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers eligible for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.

The program forgives the remaining balance on direct loans after the borrower has made 120 qualifying monthly payments under a qualifying repayment plan while working full-time for a qualifying employer.

The program launched 15 years ago, but the Biden administration made changes to it in October.

Among the changes, for a limited time, borrowers may receive credit for past periods of repayment on loans that would otherwise not qualify for the program.

Some borrowers have until October to apply for the forgiveness.

For more information on student loan debt cancellation, go to the Department of Education’s website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police lights
UPDATE: Man arrested after hours long stand off with Sheriff’s Deputies
File photo - police lights in the KC metro.
Buhl Police Department investigating homicide
One trucker we talked to said it was nice to see all the support
Freedom Convoy truckers make their way through the Magic Valley
“We work hard for these assets and to have someone come in and steal them from you, it doesn’t...
Twin Falls theft hits multiple businesses, wild chase ensues
The call came in around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon
Update: Twin Falls rescue crews respond to situation in Snake River Canyon

Latest News

With Russia cutoff, Republicans, environmental advocates differ on path to energy independence
With Russia cutoff, Republicans, environmental advocates differ on path to energy independence
FILE - Mesa County, Colo., clerk Tina Peters speaks during a truth and justice rally on Dec. 1,...
Colorado elections clerk indicted in voting system breach
People help an elderly woman to walk in a street with an apartment building hit by shelling in...
Russian attack hits Ukraine children’s hospital, officials say
A woman with spina bifida who is taking care of her seven siblings received a car.
Woman raising 7 siblings after mother dies from COVID-19, receives new car