Advertisement

Behind the Business: Sweet T’s Cupcakes

As they’ve grown, their array of products has grown rapidly as well
Behind the Business: Sweet T's Cupcakes
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:48 AM MST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Just two years ago, Mike Patrick and Tiffany Mitchell started baking. And they found something that really worked well.

“We started two years ago in June, we started baking from home and we had to get into somewhere fast,” said Mitchell.

And after taking over a bar on Main Street, Sweet T’s was born and it grew rather quickly.

“We were there for a little over a year and we just took over this place and we opened about two and a half weeks ago,” Mitchell said.

And as they’ve grown, their array of products has grown rapidly as well.

“We’ve grown into soul food, we’ve done that for a little over a year and we needed a bigger spot, and here we are today,” Patrick said.

And it’s still not just cupcakes and soul food. Cheesecakes and bagels have become a part of the menu as well, making Sweet T’s a pretty unique food stop, stemming just from Patrick’s cravings.

“I knew I couldn’t get it here, so I figured I’d make it for myself and my family and share it with everyone else,” he said.

And with the rapid growth of the company, going from baking at home to franchising in just over two years in business is a definite possibility for Sweet T’s.

“(We’re) focused on Salt Lake, we have some people interested in Las Vegas already,” said Mitchell. “We do have some people interested in (the) Boise area, so we have a lot of things going, so we’re hoping probably in the next six months to be able to franchise out.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
UPDATE: Man arrested after hours long stand off with Sheriff’s Deputies
File photo - police lights in the KC metro.
Buhl Police Department investigating homicide
Officials are urging people to stay off the roads if possible
Slick road conditions lead to I-84 pileup
One trucker we talked to said it was nice to see all the support
Freedom Convoy truckers make their way through the Magic Valley
Construction will take place from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. and will last from the Perrine Bridge...
Highway 93 construction may cause delays for some Twin Falls drivers

Latest News

Behind the Business: Sweet T's Cupcakes
Behind the Business: Sweet T's Cupcakes
Pandemic era food program to end June 30
Pandemic era food assistance program coming to an end
Locals sound off on gas prices
Locals sound off on gas prices
Oil Pump Jack
$4 a gallon is the pain threshold for most Americans, study finds
Used car tips
Used Car Tips