Behind the Business: Sweet T’s Cupcakes

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Just two years ago, Mike Patrick and Tiffany Mitchell started baking. And they found something that really worked well.

“We started two years ago in June, we started baking from home and we had to get into somewhere fast,” said Mitchell.

And after taking over a bar on Main Street, Sweet T’s was born and it grew rather quickly.

“We were there for a little over a year and we just took over this place and we opened about two and a half weeks ago,” Mitchell said.

And as they’ve grown, their array of products has grown rapidly as well.

“We’ve grown into soul food, we’ve done that for a little over a year and we needed a bigger spot, and here we are today,” Patrick said.

And it’s still not just cupcakes and soul food. Cheesecakes and bagels have become a part of the menu as well, making Sweet T’s a pretty unique food stop, stemming just from Patrick’s cravings.

“I knew I couldn’t get it here, so I figured I’d make it for myself and my family and share it with everyone else,” he said.

And with the rapid growth of the company, going from baking at home to franchising in just over two years in business is a definite possibility for Sweet T’s.

“(We’re) focused on Salt Lake, we have some people interested in Las Vegas already,” said Mitchell. “We do have some people interested in (the) Boise area, so we have a lot of things going, so we’re hoping probably in the next six months to be able to franchise out.”

